$16M in funding going to Western Ky. areas hit by tornadoes

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced $16 million in funding to build up to 300 homes in areas affected by the December 10 tornados.

This will be in partnership with three nonprofits.

Habitat for Humanity has agreed to administer $4 million to help with down payment assistance for the mortgage on a home.

Habitat hopes to build ten homes in Dawson Springs by the end of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.