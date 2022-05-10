Volunteers working to set up for annual Memorial Day cross display

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Volunteers have begun to set up the bases for the Memorial Day cross display.

They say more than 5,000 crosses will be placed throughout Central Park.

Crosses will be placed starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

They say students from North Middle School will be helping as well.

They also say “Taps” will be played every night at sunset until the display is complete.

