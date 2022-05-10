USI’s episode of ‘The College Tour’ available on Amazon Prime

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s episode of “The College Tour” is coming to Amazon Prime Tuesday.

The episode is 30-minutes long and is hosted by “The Amazing Race” season two winner Alex Boylan.

Officials say “The College Tour” lets high school students virtually tour colleges across America from the comfort of their own home.

USI’s episode features 10 USI students and their unique experiences as Screaming Eagles.

