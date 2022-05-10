Birthday Club
USI’s episode of ‘The College Tour’ available on Amazon Prime

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s episode of “The College Tour” is coming to Amazon Prime Tuesday.

The episode is 30-minutes long and is hosted by “The Amazing Race” season two winner Alex Boylan.

Officials say “The College Tour” lets high school students virtually tour colleges across America from the comfort of their own home.

USI’s episode features 10 USI students and their unique experiences as Screaming Eagles.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

