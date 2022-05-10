Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Unseasonably warm through Thursday

14 First Alert 6 p.m.
14 First Alert 6 p.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures surged into the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday.  Near-record or record-breaking heat will continue through Thursday, with daily highs in the upper 80s to near 90.  It will be breezy and humid through the period.  A few scattered showers and storms will be possible beginning Saturday night, with a chance of scattered thunderstorms Sunday through Tuesday.

ALERT DAYS:  NONE

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Body found in Ohio River last week identified
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

5/9 14 First Alert 6 p.m.
Summer-Like Weather
14 First Alert 5/10
14 First Alert 5/10
5/9 14 First Alert 6 p.m.
5/9 14 First Alert 6 p.m.
5/6 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
Record-breaking heat possible this week