Unseasonably warm through Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures surged into the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday. Near-record or record-breaking heat will continue through Thursday, with daily highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It will be breezy and humid through the period. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible beginning Saturday night, with a chance of scattered thunderstorms Sunday through Tuesday.

ALERT DAYS: NONE

