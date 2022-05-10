Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The nationwide manhunt for an Alabama capital murder suspect and a former corrections officer is now over. It ended right here in Evansville. We have live coverage this morning on the fugitives.

We now know the name of the pedestrian killed on New Hartford Road in Owensboro last week. Authorities say an investigation is still ongoing.

Activists supporting abortion rights demonstrated outside a justice’s home. Many chanted protest slogans and carried signs.

a nationwide baby formula shortage is leaving parents empty-handed. The White House says the FDA is “working around the clock” to address the issue.

