Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 5/10
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - The nationwide manhunt for an Alabama capital murder suspect and a former corrections officer is now over. It ended right here in Evansville. We have live coverage this morning on the fugitives.

We now know the name of the pedestrian killed on New Hartford Road in Owensboro last week. Authorities say an investigation is still ongoing.

Activists supporting abortion rights demonstrated outside a justice’s home. Many chanted protest slogans and carried signs.

a nationwide baby formula shortage is leaving parents empty-handed. The White House says the FDA is “working around the clock” to address the issue.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Alabama fugitives crash after chase in Evansville
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase in Evansville
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 5/10
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 5/10
New technology to help fight breast cancer now in Tri-State area
New technology to help fight breast cancer now in Tri-State area
WOW! to Astound conversion impacts phone service to thousands
Astound issues statement on customers having cable and internet outages