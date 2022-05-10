Summer-Like Weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The upcoming forecast will feature an extensive warming trend along with the driest period of the year. Mostly sunny skies as temps climb to the highest levels of the year. Southerly winds will push temps into the upper 80s. The record high is 88-degrees set in 2018 and 1936. Tonight. clear skies with low temps in the upper 60s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and hot as high temps ascend to 90-degrees. There is a small chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. The record high is 88-degrees set in 2018. Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Thursday, sunny skies, and unseasonably warm as high temps reach the upper 80s. The summer-like pattern will remain in the forecast through Friday before temps drop a bit over the weekend.

