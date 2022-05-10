Owensboro teacher wins Western Ky. University Distinguished Educators Award

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro teacher at Burns Middle School was recognized with an award Monday morning.

Burns Middle School special education teacher Terri Zbrowski won the Western Kentucky University Distinguished Educators Award. It’s an award given to educators who serve as a model of inclusivity and as an advocate for learning for all students.

Western Kentucky University also recognized five additional DCPS teachers as finalists in the 2022 awards program.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.