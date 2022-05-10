Otters have plenty of Motivation for the 2022 Season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been a long offseason for the Evansville Otters, but a new Frontier League season is about to start. Opening day for the Otts, is this Friday night, at home.

Last season ended in disappointment, as Evansville missed out on the playoffs, by just a half game. The 2021 season was the first season back, after the Covid year off, and the Frontier League changed to a four-division format, and only the division champions, went to the playoffs.

In a normal year with the wild card spots, the Otters would’ve been playoff-bound, and that serves as motivation, to start the season.

“It was something that we brought up very early on, some unfinished business from last year. It’s hard to imagine we tied for the most wins in the league and we don’t make the playoffs,” said Otters’ manager, Andy McCauley. “A little chip on our shoulder with what happened last year, so it’s definitely on everybody’s mind. I like who we got. Offense should be set. and then just looking to some guys to step up and assume some roles for us.”

“Something seemed kind of strange about that the say it went down for sure, but we have a good group of guys,” said Otters veteran outfielder, Miles Gordon. “We communicate throughout the winter, and we said let’s do this again right. So, the chemistry that we have is only going to help us go for a nice little push.”

Fan favorite Riley Krane will not be back, but there will be plenty of familiar faces, returning to the team. Again, opening night is Friday, at Bosse Field, against the New Jersey Jackals, at 6:35.

