New technology to help fight breast cancer now in Tri-State area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a new piece of technology in the Tri-State to help fight breast cancer.

Doctors at Ascension St. Vincent have a new non-invasive procedure that helps detect cancer in the breast.

They say it uses a magnet the size of a grain of rice. It is inserted in the breast instead of an older procedure, which used a wire to get a reading of the breast tissue.

“I lucked out and ended up not having cancer. This was a fairly humbling experience being on the flipside of things. I’m used to being the doctor, the medical oncologlist, not the patient,” oncologist, Dr. Sheryl Ziegler says.

This is the being offered at St. Vincent Cancer Center off of Epworth Road.

