Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

INDOT to replace traffic signal at US 231, 14th Street in Huntingburg

INDOT to replace traffic signal at US 231, 14th Street in Huntingburg
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - INDOT will restrict traffic at the intersection of U.S. 231 and 14th Street in Huntingburg Tuesday to remove and replace the traffic signal heads.

Right now, the intersection is designed to allow dedicated left turns controlled by turn arrows.

Crews are slightly modifying the intersection to improve traffic flow.

Left turns will still be allowed. However, they will no longer be split phased.

This means all directions will run freely.

Work to replace the signals is expected to take a few hours.

INDOT to replace traffic signal at US 231, 14th Street in Huntingburg
INDOT to replace traffic signal at US 231, 14th Street in Huntingburg

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Yellow Creek Park is closed Monday & Tuesday.
Yellow Creek Park closed again Tuesday
EVSC increases starting pay for first-year teachers.
EVSC increases starting pay for first-year teachers
Yellow Creek Park closed again Tuesday.
Yellow Creek Park closed again Tuesday
EVSC increases starting pay for first-year teachers.
EVSC increases starting pay for first-year teachers
Real ID
Henderson Co. begins issuing REAL IDs