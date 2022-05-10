INDOT to replace traffic signal at US 231, 14th Street in Huntingburg

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - INDOT will restrict traffic at the intersection of U.S. 231 and 14th Street in Huntingburg Tuesday to remove and replace the traffic signal heads.

Right now, the intersection is designed to allow dedicated left turns controlled by turn arrows.

Crews are slightly modifying the intersection to improve traffic flow.

Left turns will still be allowed. However, they will no longer be split phased.

This means all directions will run freely.

Work to replace the signals is expected to take a few hours.

