EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announced that first-year teachers will start at $41,500.

It goes up even more if you have a master’s degree.

For those people, starting pay is $43,500.

This is all according to information the corporation put out on its social media.

You can apply on the EVSC’s website.

