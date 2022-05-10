Evansville felon sentenced 6.5 years in federal prison on multiple charges including illegal possession of ‘Ghost Guns’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison on multiple charges including illegal possession of four unregistered, 3D printed smooth-bore pistols.

According to a press release, 25-year-old Cody Pfettscher was sentenced Tuesday on the following charges:

- Possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance

-Carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime

-Possession with intent to distribute meth

The press release also says an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon was dismissed following a plea agreement.

In March of 2019, officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to a reported shooting at Pfettscher’s home.

When police got there, they say they found Pfettscher’s girlfriend with a gunshot wound to her stomach, while he was holding their infant son.

Law enforcement says when they searched the home they found a pistol, four 3D printed firearms, one 3D printer, two laptops, weed and weed paraphernalia.

According to a press release, the victim says Pfettscher was drunk and playing with the pistol when he shot and wounded her, nearly hitting their son.

Officials say he had not registered those firearms, and the firearms did not have any serial numbers, making them untraceable. Untraceable 3D printed plastic firearms are referred to as “ghost guns.”

Pfettscher was also convicted of a felony offense on April 18, 2019 in Warrick County, Indiana.

Officials say as a result of that conviction, he was not allowed to have guns or ammunition. On March 4, 2021, a Vanderburgh County Deputy Sheriff stopped a car Pfettscher was a passenger in.

Authorities say at the time of the stop, Pfettscher had a bag of meth and a 9mm bullet in his pocket. The deputy searched the car and found a 9mm pistol, more meth, bags used to package drugs, and a sales ledger, all belonging to Pfettscher.

In total, the deputy seized 15.9 grams of meth, packaged for sale to other users, and $445.

“Illegal ghost guns pose a growing threat to our communities—especially in the hands of drug dealers and other criminals,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

“Our office will prioritize prosecutions of armed drug traffickers. These individuals poison our communities for their own greed with no regard for the people they hurt and kill. The significant sentence imposed in this case demonstrates that emerging technologies will not deter federal, state, and local law enforcement from pursuing dangerous criminals and holding them accountable,” Myers continued.

