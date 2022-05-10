Birthday Club
Evansville car wash manager reports suspicious truck to police, leads to Alabama fugitives

(U.S. Marshals)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re told an Evansville car wash manager was instrumental in leading authorities to Alabama capital murder suspect, Casey White and a former corrections officer, Vicky White, who were on the run for 10 days.

[Related Story: Sheriff: Alabama fugitives planned to have shootout before crash]

James Stinson manages Weinbach Car Wash, and says he noticed a black truck with Tennessee plates left abandoned in one of his wash bays.

He says that’s when he called police.

The U.S. Marshals were offering $25,000 for information leading to the fugitives’ arrest. And some suggest Stinson should receive it.

Stinson says he’s not concerned about the money.

“There’s talk, sort of online, that there was a reward being offered... That’s what I heard, I’m not, the more that, you know, that’s not what this is about,” Stinson says.

He says Casey left the truck in a car wash bay, and Vicky parked in the lot just beside the car wash and picked him up in the Cadillac authorities arrested them in.

[Related Story: US Marshals show photos from Evansville car wash believed to be Alabama fugitive]

[Previous Story: Search for escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters day 10]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

