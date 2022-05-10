Birthday Club
Dispatch: Crews called to shooting on East Indiana St.

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms crews were called to a shooting in Evansville.

They say crews were called to the 1600 block of East Indiana Street on Tuesday just before 6:30 p.m.

Dispatch also says a person was shot in the foot, and was taken to a hospital.

Neighbors say a fight broke out before the shooting took place.

Neighbors also say someone involved in the fight left and later returned with a gun.

We are working to learn more as this story develops.

