Daviess Co. Coroner identifies man hit & killed on New Hartford Rd. in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A man who was hit and killed on New Hartford Road has been identified.

The Owensboro Police Department says they were called to the deadly collision Friday morning around 5:15 a.m.

The Daviess County Coroner has identified that man as 45-year-old Jeremy Brannan.

They say it happened just north of the Highway 60 bypass.

The coroner says Brannan died of blunt-force trauma. He died on scene.

Police say this is still an ongoing investigation.

