Daviess Co. Coroner identifies man hit & killed on New Hartford Rd. in Owensboro
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A man who was hit and killed on New Hartford Road has been identified.
The Owensboro Police Department says they were called to the deadly collision Friday morning around 5:15 a.m.
The Daviess County Coroner has identified that man as 45-year-old Jeremy Brannan.
They say it happened just north of the Highway 60 bypass.
The coroner says Brannan died of blunt-force trauma. He died on scene.
Police say this is still an ongoing investigation.
