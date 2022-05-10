Birthday Club
Alabama fugitive Casey White appears in Vanderburgh Co. Court

By Robinson Miles
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Alabama fugitive Casey White appeared in court in Evansville Tuesday morning.

White was booked just before 2 a.m. Tuesday after being treated at the hospital for injuries from the crash and after authorities questioned him.

Vanderburgh County Jail’s website shows White has since been released.

White was held in the Vanderburgh County Jail until he made his way back to Alabama, a process that started this morning.

White appeared in the Vanderburgh County Superior Court via video call as part of an extradition hearing.

He identified himself as Casey White, and the judge explained the purpose of the hearing was to determine if he was the same Casey White who’s wanted in Alabama.

The judge explained White could have legal counsel for the process, present evidence and even testify; but in the end he waived extradition and chose to go back to Alabama.

The Evansville Police Department is helping officials in Alabama with their investigation.

”Our folks have gone up there, the investigators have gone up there, are going to gather evidence from the escape. The Evansville folks have agreed to release that to us,” said Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly. “We’re just going to look at all angles and follow the facts where they lead us on that.”

The Sheriff’s Office in Alabama says they plan not to have media there when White arrives back, and they already have plans for when he returns.

”We’ll have a hearing as soon as possible, probably some time this evening, and that will be to determine a trial schedule on the capital case,” said Connolly. “It will also be to officially advise him of the new charge of escape in the first degree, and then when that hearing’s over he will be loaded back on the van and will be taken to Donaldson Prison.”

