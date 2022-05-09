Birthday Club
Warmest Week Of The Year

5/6 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The upcoming forecast will feature an extensive warming trend along with the driest period of the year. High temps will trade just below record highs on Wednesday.

Monday, becoming mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb to 80-degrees. Tonight, it is mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s.

Tuesday, sunny skies as temps climb to the highest levels of the year. Southerly winds will push temps into the upper 80s to 90-degrees. Tuesday night. clear skies with low temps in the upper 60s.

Wednesday, sunny and hot with high temps near 90-degrees. The summer-like pattern will remain in the forecast through Friday.

