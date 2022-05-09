USI Track & Field Competes at GLVC Outdoor Championships

BOLIVAR, Mo — Senior distance runner Austin Nolan (Evansville, Indiana) earned a pair of All-GLVC honors this weekend to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Track & Field to a sixth-place finish at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Nolan finished first in the 10,000 meters Friday night with a GLVC meet-record and NCAA II qualifying time of 29 minutes, 52.21. He returned the following day to finish second in the 5,000 meters behind junior Titus Winders (Mansfield, Tennessee). Winders collected his fourth GLVC title of the academic year after he won the 1,500 meters, 3,000-meter steeplechase and the distance medley relay at the GLVC Indoor Championships in February.

In addition to Nolan and Winders, the Screaming Eagles had four top-five finishes, including a third-place effort in the 10,000 meters by junior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) as well as a third-place effort from junior Madison King (Avon, Indiana) in the 800 meters. Hufnagel met the NCAA II provisional mark of 30:06.27. They finished the meet with 57 points.

In addition to the All-GLVC honors, freshman thrower Loukas Gray (Washington, Indiana) was USI’s James R. Spalding GLVC Sportsmanship Award nominee.

The Eagles are scheduled to compete at the St. Francis Fight Chance Meet in Joliet, Illinois, next weekend. The NCAA II Outdoor Championships are May 26-28 in Allendale, Michigan.

--Eagles Women’s Track & Field also finishes 6th--

Senior distance runner Jennifer Comastri (Indianapolis, Indiana) earned a pair of All-GLVC honors this weekend to lead University of Southern Indiana Women’s Track & Field to a sixth-place finish at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Comastri finished first in the 10,000 meters Friday night with an NCAA II provisional qualifying time of 35 minutes, 12.27. She returned the following day to finish second in the 5,000 meters behind sophomore teammate Cameron Hough (Olney, Illinois). Hough collected second GLVC title of the academic year after she won the 5,000 meters at the GLVC Indoor Championships in February.

USI posted one-two-three finishes in both the 5,000 and 10,000-meters this weekend. Sophomore Lauren Greiwe (West Harrison, Indiana) was second in the 10,000 meters with an NCAA II provisional qualifying time of 36:21.07, while junior Doriane Langlois (Stains, France) was third in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters. Langois also hit an NCAA II provisional time in the 10,000 meters when she crossed the finish in 36:28.13.

As a team, the Screaming Eagles had eight top-five finishes as they finished with 69 points. Sophomore McKenna Cavanaugh (New Albany, Indiana) and junior Kara Martin (Herrin, Illinois) were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

In addition to the All-GLVC honors, freshman sprinter Valerie Kehl (Tell City, Indiana) was USI’s James R. Spalding GLVC Sportsmanship Award nominee.

The Eagles are scheduled to compete at the St. Francis Fight Chance Meet in Joliet, Illinois, next weekend. The NCAA II Outdoor Championships are May 26-28 in Allendale, Michigan.

