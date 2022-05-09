USI Softball earns Automatic bid to NCAA Tournament; will host Midwest Regional

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball was awarded the top overall seed for the NCAA II Midwest Region Tournament Monday morning in an announcement by the national office on ncaa.com. The Screaming Eagles will play host to the four-team NCAA II Midwest Region #1 Tournament Thursday-Saturday at the USI Softball Field.

The Eagles (43-10), who won their fifth Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament title and first since 2017 Sunday, square off against No. 8 seed Saginaw Valley State University Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in game two. The opening game, scheduled for Thursday at noon, features the No. 4 seed, Lindenwood University, taking on the No. 5 seed, Drury University.

The winners of game one and game two will meet Friday at noon in the winner’s bracket, while the losers of those two contests will square off in the elimination bracket Friday at 2:30 p.m. There will be one more elimination bracket game Friday at 5 p.m., while the championship and “if necessary” games are Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m., respectively.

This marks the second time in program history that USI has hosted the NCAA II Midwest Regional and the first time since 2017. It is the first time USI has hosted as the No. 1 seed.

If the Eagles come out of their half of the bracket, they’ll face the winner of the NCAA II Midwest Region #2 Tournament May 19-20 at the USI Softball Field.

The University of Indianapolis garnered the No. 2 seed and is hosting the NCAA II Midwest Region #2 Tournament. UIndy faces the No. 7 seed, the University of Findlay, in the opening round, while the No 3 seed, Grand Valley State University, takes on the No. 6 seed, Ohio Dominican University, in the other first-round contest.

Tickets for this weekend’s regional are $5 for adults and $3 for college students with valid ID and youth (ages 3-17). All games will be streamed live on the GLVC Sports Network, while USI’s games also will be carried on 95.7 The Spin as well as ESPN 97.7 The Ref. Live stats, audio and video links will be available on GoUSIEagles.com.

