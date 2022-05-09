Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

UE’s Simon Scherry named MVC Baseball Player of the Week

Purple Aces baseball
Purple Aces baseball(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following another MVC series sweep, University of Evansville baseball shortstop Simon Scherry has been named Missouri Valley Conference player of the week, it was announced in a release from the Conference office Monday afternoon.

Helping Evansville to a three-game sweep of Illinois State, Scherry was hot a the plate, leading the team with a .583 batting average on the weekend. Scherry record seven hits in 12 at-bats, including a double, while scoring three runs, including the game-winning run in Evansville’s 5-run ninth-inning comeback over the Redbirds on Friday night. Scherry’s 63 hits this season are tied with Mark Shallenberger for the most on the team and for fifth in the MVC in the category. In the field, Scherry has saved countless runs with his defensive play, ranking tops among non-first baseman in the MVC in double plays with 31.

Scherry is the sixth Ace this season to earn an MVC weekly honor, joining Mark Shallenberger, Tanner Craig, Shane Gray, Evan Berkey, and Nick Smith, who won the honor twice this season.

The Aces are back on the field at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium on Wednesday night for a 6 PM first pitch against SIUE.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Indiana head coach Teri Moren talks to her players during the second half of a college...
Moren Selected as Asst. Coach for USA Women’s Basketball U18 Squad
USI Softball
USI Softball earns Automatic bid to NCAA Tournament; will host Midwest Regional
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, leads Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, and...
Kentucky Derby-winning longshot Rich Strike began career at Ellis Park
USI Baseball ends Season on High Note, with sweep of U-Indy