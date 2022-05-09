Section of Schroeder Rd. closing for pipe installations

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Schroeder Road in Vanderburgh County will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Officials with the highway department say that will be from Old State Road to Barton Road.

Crews will be working on pipe installations.

They say this section of road will be closed except for local traffic and emergency vehicles from 8 to 3:30 each day.

You’re asked to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.