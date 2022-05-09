Record-breaking heat possible this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some clouds rolled through the Tri-State earlier today, but we have seen plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Those sunny skies along with a warm wind blowing in from the south helped push our temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s. The farther west you are, the sooner the clouds cleared out, and the higher your temperatures climbed.

We will fall back through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 60s by the end of the night under mostly clear skies. The wind will also die down once the sun sets, but there will still be a light breeze from the south-southeast.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. It will not be as breezy as Monday, but warm air will still be blowing in from the south-southwest at around 6 to 12 mph. That will push our temperatures even higher, topping out in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday afternoon. The current record high for that date is 88°. I think we will fall just a degree or two short of that record, but I also would not be shocked if we tied or even beat it.

We will see a few more clouds Wednesday, but it will still be mostly sunny. An isolated shower or storm may pop up, but most of us will stay dry. Wednesday will probably be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90°. The current record high for that date is 88°, so we will probably tie or break that record.

Thursday and Friday will both be sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. While that is not record territory, it is still about 10° warmer than average!

We finally break the dry and unseasonably warm pattern this weekend. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Saturday into Sunday as a cold front moves into our region. High temperatures will still be in the mid 80s Saturday but will drop back into the upper 70s by the start of next week.

