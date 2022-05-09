Police: Man shows up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wound

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound in Evansville.

Officers say they got several calls about shots fired on Sunburst Boulevard.

That was just before 11 Sunday night.

Witnesses told officers a dark color car started firing shots.

One man was shot in the arm.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

We’re checking back in with police as the morning continues.

