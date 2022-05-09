Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: Man shows up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wound

Police: Man shows up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wound
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound in Evansville.

Officers say they got several calls about shots fired on Sunburst Boulevard.

That was just before 11 Sunday night.

Witnesses told officers a dark color car started firing shots.

One man was shot in the arm.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

We’re checking back in with police as the morning continues.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Boys to Men Club at some Warrick Co. schools focuses on life skills
Boys to Men Club at some Warrick Co. schools focuses on life skills
Boys to Men Club at some Warrick Co. schools focuses on life skills - Pt 2
Boys to Men Club at some Warrick Co. schools focuses on life skills - Pt 2
Yellow Creek Park is closed Monday & Tuesday.
Yellow Creek Park closed Monday & Tuesday
North Main St. in Greenville to close for several days
North Red Bank Rd. to close for water main work