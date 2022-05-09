Police: Man shows up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wound
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound in Evansville.
Officers say they got several calls about shots fired on Sunburst Boulevard.
That was just before 11 Sunday night.
Witnesses told officers a dark color car started firing shots.
One man was shot in the arm.
His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
We’re checking back in with police as the morning continues.
