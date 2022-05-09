Birthday Club
Police: Daviess Co. student detained after having airsoft gun on bus

(Source: Gray News/file)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky.. (WFIE) - Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say a Daviess County student was detained after they found an airsoft gun during a traffic stop.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Ottawa Drive Monday morning after a report of a juvenile with a gun at a bus stop.

They say they pulled over a Daviess County school bus in the area where they found the juvenile.

When searching the student, officers say they found the airsoft gun.

The Daviess County Public Schools Police Department was notified of the situation and is currently investigating.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

