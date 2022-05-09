Part of Nisbet Rd. to close for paving work

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh County Highway Department say part of Nisbet Road will be closed starting Tuesday.

That will be from Bixler Road to Highway 65.

Crews will be out paving Tuesday and Wednesday.

They say the road will be closed to all traffic except local emergency vehicles from 7:30 to 4 each day.

You’re asked to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.