North Red Bank Rd. to close for water main work
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another traffic alert starts on the west side of Evansville.

This is a part of the Refresh Evansville water main work that’s ongoing.

North Red Bank Road will be closed from Upper Mt. Vernon Road to New Harmony Road.

Only local traffic will be allowed and it will be down to one lane during working hours.

Officials say there are several phases to this work set to last a couple of months.

