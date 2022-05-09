Monday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re following breaking news from overnight in Evansville. A man showed up at the hospital shot in the arm. Police say it happened on Sunburst Boulevard late last night.

An inmate is on the run right now in Hopkins County. Officials are looking for 35-year-old Michael Harris who escaped from his work assignment.

Developing overnight - Russia marked Victory Day, a celebration of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II. But it comes as the country still invades Ukraine, hitting a school with an airstrike over the weekend.

A new program in a couple of Warrick county schools is helping some young men learn life lessons. Things like managing emotions, how to treat a lady or handling difficult situations.

