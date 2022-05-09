Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Monday Sunrise Headlines

Monday Sunrise Headlines 5/9
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re following breaking news from overnight in Evansville. A man showed up at the hospital shot in the arm. Police say it happened on Sunburst Boulevard late last night.

An inmate is on the run right now in Hopkins County. Officials are looking for 35-year-old Michael Harris who escaped from his work assignment.

Developing overnight - Russia marked Victory Day, a celebration of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II. But it comes as the country still invades Ukraine, hitting a school with an airstrike over the weekend.

A new program in a couple of Warrick county schools is helping some young men learn life lessons. Things like managing emotions, how to treat a lady or handling difficult situations.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Monday Sunrise Headlines 5/9
Monday Sunrise Headlines 5/9
Jeweler gives wedding ring away to wrong person, Muhlenberg Co. woman searching for her ring
Jeweler gives wedding ring away to wrong person, Muhlenberg Co. woman searching for her ring
Dispatch: Police respond to shots fired on Sweetser Ave.
Dispatch: Police respond to shots fired on Sweetser Ave.
EPD investigating reported stabbing at Arrowhead Motel
EPD investigating reported stabbing at Arrowhead Motel