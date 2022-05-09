Birthday Club
Henderson Co. to begin issuing REAL IDs

Real ID
Real ID(KPTV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County will begin issuing REAL IDs starting Monday, May 9.

According to a Facebook post from the Henderson County Detention Center, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be working to switch residents of the county over to REAL IDs.

The Department of Homeland Security originally said that Americans would have to have a REAL ID by Oct. 1, 2021, but that deadline was pushed back to May 2023 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents of Henderson County can visit the temporary REAL ID Office at 380 Borax Dr.

The Henderson County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a bid in March to start building a permanent REAL ID Office.

To schedule an appointment to get a REAL ID, click HERE.

