Sheriff: Alabama Corrections Officer shoots self after police chase; Fugitive in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The nationwide manhunt for Alabama capital murder suspect and a former corrections officer has finally come to a close in Evansville, Indiana.

Local authorities tell us the two people involved in the incident are Alabama fugitive Casey White and former corrections officer Vicky White, who are not related.

It all started with a high speed police chase off of US 41.

Police say the car crashed in a nearby ditch.

[Related Story: US Marshals show photos from Evansville car wash believed to be Alabama fugitive]

Authorities say Casey and Vicky are both now in custody.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says Vicky shot herself and is in critical condition.

We have 14 News crews on scene and are working to learn more.

You can watch our live coverage here:

You can also watch our live picture here:

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.