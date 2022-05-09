Birthday Club
Sheriff: Alabama Corrections Officer shoots self after police chase; Fugitive in custody

Officials on scene of incident near Anchor Industries
Officials on scene of incident near Anchor Industries
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The nationwide manhunt for Alabama capital murder suspect and a former corrections officer has finally come to a close in Evansville, Indiana.

Local authorities tell us the two people involved in the incident are Alabama fugitive Casey White and former corrections officer Vicky White, who are not related.

It all started with a high speed police chase off of US 41.

Police say the car crashed in a nearby ditch.

Authorities say Casey and Vicky are both now in custody.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says Vicky shot herself and is in critical condition.

We have 14 News crews on scene and are working to learn more.

