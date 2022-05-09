Dispatch: Police respond to shots fired on Sweetser Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities received multiple calls of shots fired Sunday night.

Dispatch says the calls came from the 700 block of Sweetser Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Police say that shell casings were recovered at the scene.

No one was hurt and officers have no suspects at this time.

Police tell 14 News that multiple witnesses on scene heard the shots coming from the street.

We will update this story as soon more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.