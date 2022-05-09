Birthday Club
Dispatch: Police respond to shots fired on Sweetser Ave.

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities received multiple calls of shots fired on the...
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities received multiple calls of shots fired Sunday night.

Dispatch says the calls came from the 700 block of Sweetser Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Police say that shell casings were recovered at the scene.

No one was hurt and officers have no suspects at this time.

Police tell 14 News that multiple witnesses on scene heard the shots coming from the street.

We will update this story as soon more information is available.

