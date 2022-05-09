Demolition on Imperial Building in Henderson now underway

Birthday Club
New luxury condos coming to downtown Henderson
New luxury condos coming to downtown Henderson
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A demolition on the Imperial Building in Downtown Henderson is now underway.

Back in April, we reported the building would be getting renovated to make way for 16 new luxury waterfront condos.

Those condos will be two bedroom and two bathroom, and be between 900 and 1400 square feet.

[Previous Story: New luxury condos coming to downtown Henderson]

Officials say there will also be room for four commercial businesses.

Henderson-based “Imperial Group” are the ones behind the renovations, and they say the plan is to open the new space no later than January 31.

