Boys to Men Club at some Warrick Co. schools focuses on life skills

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new program in a couple of Warrick County schools is helping to brush up on life skills with elementary students.

We spent a morning at Newburgh Elementary with the Boys to Men Club.

While it’s the group’s first year, the program actually kicked off at Sharon Elementary.

The assistant principal of Newburgh and Sharon Elementary schools, Kris Warner, tells us the club all begins with the Creed. It’s a poem by John Walter Whalen titled “The True Gentlemen”.

Warner tells me the poem encompasses all the facets of what makes a true gentleman.

The men leading this group are all faculty in the schools, dedicating part of their weekends to the boys.

Warner says the Boys to Men Club will focus on all different topics including managing your emotions, how to treat a lady, or handling difficult situations or conflicts.

But Saturday was focused on bikes. How to ride them, change a flat tire, safety and even how to build them.

What these boys didn’t know was that they were going to be building a bike up from just pieces and then they were taking them home.

“So we teach them the concepts of how to work on a bicycle,” Kris Warner said. “How should the seat be and how to change a tire or the inner tube. But then take the knowledge that they learned and surprise them with a brand new bicycle. But then not just with a brand new bike, let’s let them take the knowledge they just learned and then implement that and build their own bicycle.”

Warner tells us this club typically runs off of donors.

SABIC donated all of the bikes for this lesson.

We’re told other lessons would include teaching the boys about etiquette.

They actually get to take their moms or grandmothers out for a date where they practice holding the door open and all of those other gentlemen-like skills.

