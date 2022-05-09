Birthday Club
Amber Alert issued for missing New Jersey 4-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Lincoln Walker.
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - The Salem City Police Department issued a statewide Amber Alert in New Jersey for a missing 4-year-old named Lincoln Walker.

According to police, Lincoln was abducted by Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez, a Hispanic female last seen driving a 2010 Black Ford Fusion with the license plate NJ-Z25PAD.

The child is described as a Black male weighing 48 pounds and standing 3-foot-2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing jeans, no shirt and no shoes at the Cedar Grove Apartments in Salem City.

The Salem City Police Department urges anyone who has information or tips on the whereabouts of Lincoln to contact their direct number at 1-800-843-5678 or call 911.

