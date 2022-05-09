Amber Alert issued for missing New Jersey 4-year-old

(Gray News) - The Salem City Police Department issued a statewide Amber Alert in New Jersey for a missing 4-year-old named Lincoln Walker.

According to police, Lincoln was abducted by Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez, a Hispanic female last seen driving a 2010 Black Ford Fusion with the license plate NJ-Z25PAD.

The child is described as a Black male weighing 48 pounds and standing 3-foot-2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing jeans, no shirt and no shoes at the Cedar Grove Apartments in Salem City.

The Salem City Police Department urges anyone who has information or tips on the whereabouts of Lincoln to contact their direct number at 1-800-843-5678 or call 911.

