Aces Softball Falls to Valparaiso, in Regular Season Finale

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WFIE) - Valparaiso scored five times in the first inning and would add to its lead to finish the regular season with a 10-0 win over the University of Evansville softball team on Sunday afternoon.

Evansville looked to be in business in the first inning when Jessica Fehr walked and Mackenzie McFeron singled to open the game. With two outs, Alex Barnaby was hit by a pitch to load the bases before a line out ended the threat. The Beacons wasted little time cashing in, scoring five times in the bottom of the first. Kate Beckemeyer had the big hit, bringing in two on a single.

UE threatened again in the second and third frames, stranding a pair of runners in each inning including hits by Fehr and Alexa Davis. In the bottom half of the third, Valpo broke the game open with five more runs, including a 2-run home run by Ryan Milkowski. The Purple Aces went hitless in the final two innings with the Beacons clinching the 10-0 win.

Easton Sieb registered her second win of the weekend, giving up three hits in five innings while striking out three. Paige McAllister made the start for UE and allowed 10 runs, seven of which were earned. Next up is the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, which opens on Wednesday in Springfield, Mo.

