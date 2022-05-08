USI Men’s Golf Takes 10th at NCAA Regional

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Golf concluded a magnificent run in the post-season to place 10th in NCAA Division II Midwest/Central Regional at Purgatory Golf Course in Noblesville, Indiana.

Following a strong 36-holes in the regional, the Screaming Eagles faltered in the final 18 holes, dropping from a tie for sixth to 10th with final round 307 and finished their first NCAA post-season appearance since 2000 with a three-round 903 (299-297-307). The team 903 broke USI’s best NCAA II Regional mark of 904 (295-306-303) set in 1996 when the Eagles placed second.

The 18th-ranked University of Central Missouri won the regional with a three-round 884 (288-293-303). USI, which had moved as high as fifth in the standings this weekend, led as many as eight of the 11 ranked at many points during the three rounds.

USI was led individually by junior Zach Williams (Mt. Vernon, Illinois), who tied for 11th with three-round 220 (72-74-74) and was one stroke shy of the top 54-holes by an Eagle in the NCAA II post-season. Ben Robak set the mark of 219 (74-70-75) in 1996 when he won the NCAA II Regional.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.