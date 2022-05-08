USI Baseball Stuns Indianapolis, with Doubleheader Sweep

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball stunned the University of Indianapolis with a doubleheader sweep, 7-4 and 5-3, Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Screaming Eagles go to 19-28 overall and 8-14 GLVC, while the Greyhounds are 20-27, 11-11 GLVC.

Game 1:

USI opened the final four-game series of the 2022 GLVC schedule with a comeback 7-4 victory.

The Eagles took an early 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when sophomore second baseman Alex Archuleta (Evansville, Indiana) drove in sophomore leftfielder Trent Robinson (Louisville, Kentucky) with a bunt single. Robinson had walked to lead off the frame, advanced to second on a sacrifice, and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch.

The 1-0 lead would last until the bottom of the fifth when the Greyhounds rallied with four runs to take the lead, 4-1. USI bounced back in the top of the sixth to narrow the new deficit, 4-3, with a pair of tallies.

Junior pinch hitter Gavin McLarty (Buckner, Kentucky) drove in USI’s second tally of the day with a ground out, while Archuleta struck again with an RBI-single.

The USI bats took their turn to ignite as the Eagles regained the lead in the top of the seventh, scoring four times for the 7-4 lead. Sophomore designated hitter Daniel Lopez (Dominican Republic) evened the score at 4-4 by scoring on a wild pitch before sophomore third baseman Nolan Cook (Evansville, Indiana) knocked in the lead run on a RBI-walk.

Archuleta drove in his third run of the game to put USI up 6-4 when he was hit by a pitch. Junior center fielder Evan Kahre (Evansville, Indiana) completed the scoring in the top of the seventh and the 7-4 lead, crossing the plate when junior right fielder Ren Tachioka (Japan) reached on an error.

USI freshman right-hander Tyler Hutson (Villa Hills, Kentucky) would make that four-run rally standup to earn the win. Hutson (2-2), who relieved senior starter Brice Stuteville (Rockport, Indiana) in the fifth, blanked the Greyhounds for 4.1 innings. He allowed two hits and struck out two in relief.

Game 2:

USI capped off a doubleheader sweep with a 5-3 victory in game two versus U-Indy.

The Eagles started the nightcap off with the same way as the opener, grabbing an early 1-0 lead. Junior catcher Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana) gave the Eagles the first inning lead with a RBI-double to left center.

USI extended the lead to 2-0 in the next frame by manufacturing the run. Junior centerfielder Evan Kahre (Evansville, Indiana) started the frame by walking, advancing to second on a sacrifice, stole third, and scored on sac fly by sophomore second baseman Alex Archuleta.

After U-Indy climbed back into the game with a pair of runs in the fourth, the Eagles re-took the lead with runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Sophomore designated hitter Daniel Lopez made the score 3-2 with a RBI-single in the fifth, while Kahre and sophomore third baseman Nolan Cook made the score 5-2 by crossing the plate on wild pitches.

The Greyhounds cut the margin back to two runs, 5-3, with a tally in the sixth before the Eagles shut the door on the victory.

On the mound, USI senior left-hander Sammy Barnett (Sellersburg, Indiana) picked up his third win of the season with a strong five-plus innings of work. Barnett (3-2) allowed three runs on six hits, while striking out two.

Sophomore right-hander Carter Stamm (Jasper, Indiana) finished the contest and posted his first save of the year. Stamm threw 1.2 innings, allowing no runs and one hit.

Up Next for the Eagles:

USI and UIndy conclude the series Sunday with an 11 a.m. (CDT) single game. The doubleheader is the season finale for the Eagles.

