Posey Co. deputies respond to residential theft report, now searching for 3 men

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Sheriff, Tom Latham says deputies are searching for three men after being called to a residential entry and theft in Stewartsville.

According to a press release, three men went to a home and offered to seal the victim’s driveway. The men then lured the victims’ outside while one of them went into the home and took money.

The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects were driving a mid 2000s black Ford F-150 Crew Cab with a plastic cube containing oil/sealant in the back.

PCSO is asking anyone with information about the three suspects to please call Posey County Dispatch at 812-838-1320.

