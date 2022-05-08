Officials: Hopkins County Jail inmate on the loose

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Hopkins County Jail say an inmate is on the loose.

Jail officials say 35-year-old Michael Harris stole a 97 black Ford Ranger farm truck and left his work assignment without permission.

They say it happened Sunday around 2 p.m.

Harris had been participating in the jail’s second chance work program since March. Officials say Harris is a state inmate from Covington who was convicted of non-violent drug charges.

He stands 5-foot-9 and weighs around 180 pounds.

Officials say anyone with information about Harris should contact Kentucky State Police or local law enforcement.

