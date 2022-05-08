Officials: Hopkins County Jail inmate on the loose
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Hopkins County Jail say an inmate is on the loose.
Jail officials say 35-year-old Michael Harris stole a 97 black Ford Ranger farm truck and left his work assignment without permission.
They say it happened Sunday around 2 p.m.
Harris had been participating in the jail’s second chance work program since March. Officials say Harris is a state inmate from Covington who was convicted of non-violent drug charges.
He stands 5-foot-9 and weighs around 180 pounds.
Officials say anyone with information about Harris should contact Kentucky State Police or local law enforcement.
