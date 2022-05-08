Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Officials: Hopkins County Jail inmate on the loose

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Hopkins County Jail say an inmate is on the loose.

Jail officials say 35-year-old Michael Harris stole a 97 black Ford Ranger farm truck and left his work assignment without permission.

They say it happened Sunday around 2 p.m.

Harris had been participating in the jail’s second chance work program since March. Officials say Harris is a state inmate from Covington who was convicted of non-violent drug charges.

He stands 5-foot-9 and weighs around 180 pounds.

Officials say anyone with information about Harris should contact Kentucky State Police or local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Jasper police arrest woman after dine and dash incident at Shoney’s
MPD officer’s attempt to serve arrest warrant leads to standoff
Posey Co. deputies respond to residential theft report, now searching for 3 men
Posey Co. deputies respond to residential theft report, now searching for 3 men
SWAT Challenge held in downtown Evansville
EPD’s SWAT Challenge held in Downtown Evansville