MPD officer’s attempt to serve arrest warrant leads to standoff

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department attempted to serve two arrest warrants, however it lead to them chasing a man and a brief standoff.

According to a press release, officers attempted to serve two arrest warrants on Julian L. Hutchins around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

They say Hutchins was found hiding in the overhead attic space of his home and refused to comply with officers. In an attempt to run, Hutchins made his way through the attic to the adjoining home and broke in through the ceiling.

The home was empty at the time.

Officers say while they tried talking Hutchins into surrendering, he began making threats to harm people and barricaded himself inside the home.

After a brief standoff, MPD says Hutchins ran out of the front door with a large knife later determined to have been taken from inside the home.

Police say a short foot chase began and due to public safety concerns, a taser was used on Hutchins allowing officers to arrest him without further incident.

They say Hutchins hurt himself and had minor cuts on his hands and arms.

According to a press release, he was treated for his injuries and then taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center.

MPD says Hutchins is charged with the following:

- Burglary

- Criminal Mischief

- Terroristic Threatening

- Disorderly Conduct

- Fleeing or Evading Police

- Resisting Arrest

