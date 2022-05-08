KWC Baseball gets Senior Day Split with Ashland

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Facing Ashland for the second time in as many days, the Panthers honored their 13 seniors with a split in the final home game of their careers. The Panthers took game one 6-1 and fell 4-1 in game two.

The Panthers honored seniors Benton McGill, Drake Hamil, Jonathan Allen, Hunter Combs, Robert Chayka, Reece Puckett, Landon Moberly, Timmy Rogers, Ike Speiser, Rylan Thomas, Gabe Schimpf, Nolan Johnson, and Ben Wilcoxson for their time with the program.

Kentucky Wesleyan finishes #4 in the G-MAC and heads into the conference tournament with a record of 24-26 (20-12 G-MAC). Ashland finishes one spot ahead of the Panthers and moves to 31-17 (22-10 G-MAC).

---Game One---

The opening game was a showcase for the seniors, as a senior had a part all six of the Panther’s runs.

Wesleyan went up 1-0 in the first inning on an RBI single from Hunter Combs to score Robert Chayka. Ben Wilcoxson then took advantage of a wild pitch in the third inning to put Wesleyan up 2-0 after three.

Reece Puckett hit a big 2 RBI single in the fourth to bring home Kyle Richardson and Landon Moberly. Puckett then scored thanks to an error by the shortstop. Puckett scored on more insurance run in the sixth on a double play.

Reece Puckett had a phenomenal game, going 3-for-3 at the plate with 2 runs and 2 RBI’s. Hunter Combs went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Robert Chayka went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Austin Baugh (3-5) struck out six in four innings of work to get the win, while Isaac Rose notched his first save of the year.

---Game Two---

After a scoreless first four innings, Ashland used a run in the fifth and two more in the seventh to take a 3-0 lead on the Panther with just two innings to play. KWC got a run back thanks to an RBI double in the eighth by Robert Chayka to score Reece Puckett, but one more run in the ninth by the Eagles put the Panthers away for good.

Reece Puckett went 2-for-3 with a run scored while Robert Chayka went 2-for-4.

Nate Cunningham (0-1) struck out two in the loss.

The season isn’t over yet for the Panthers as they will head to Prasco Park in Mason, Oh. next week for the G-MAC conference tournament. The tournament will be in double-elimination format and the Panthers will take on Trevecca Nazarene on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in their tournament opener.

