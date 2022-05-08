Jasper police arrest woman after dine and dash incident at Shoney’s

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department arrested a woman after she and three others failed to pay for their food at Shoney’s before leaving the restaurant.

They say it happened Saturday around 1:15 p.m.

JPD says after investigating, they found out the suspects were staying next door at a Super 8 Hotel. The suspects were identified, with only one of them being at the hotel when police were called.

That suspect was identified as Tosha Linton

Police say they were told Linton had already left the hotel when they arrived.

Police also say they discovered Linton had several active warrants out of Crawford County and Harrison County.

After police were given a description of Linton and her car they found a woman matching the description in front of Grounded Natural Foods store.

According to a press release, Linton gave police a fake name multiple times. After being properly identified, Linton was arrested.

Police say a search incident to arrest was done on Linton and they found two clear plastic baggies. One contained a clear crystal-like substance which was believed to be meth, and the second baggy contained two blue pills, later identified as a controlled substance.

Linton was taken to the Dubois County Security Center where she is being held on the following charges:

- Possession of Meth

- Possession of a Controlled Substance

- False Identity Statement

