Fans celebrate Derby at Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Saturday was a big day for horse racing fans all over the world.

Kentucky Derby Day means there were plenty of Derby parties, including one at Ellis Park.

Hundreds of racing fans gathered to cheer on and bet on, their favorite horses in not only the Derby, but the other seven stakes races at Churchill Downs Saturday.

Folks we talked to, say it’s an annual tradition, they absolutely love.

“Carol’s the only one who has won. We haven’t won anything,” said Becky Klass. “I just like the names, usually just go by the names. We were on a shopping spree, and there was this hat in Huntingburg for $9 or $10 dollars, and I thought that would be a good derby hat.”

We like to come out here to Ellis, bet on the horses, watch some horses. We like to watch them live, but here for the Derby,” said McKay Hunter.

