Fair & Gotshall lead USI Softball to opening round win in GLVC Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana sophomore first baseman Lexi Fair (Greenwood, Indiana) went a combined 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBI as the No. 15 Screaming Eagles defeated Maryville University, 9-5, in the opening round of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Softball Championship Tournament Saturday afternoon as the EastSide Centre.

Fair had a two-run bomb in the bottom of the first frame to tie the score at 2-2, a sacrifice fly in the second, and a two-run double in the sixth as USI rallied from a 2-0 deficit before turning away a Maryville rally with four unanswered tallies.

Maryville (17-25), the No. 8 seed in the tournament, struck first in the top of the first inning as the Saints capitalized on a pair of USI errors to take a 2-0 lead.

After Fair’s home run tied the contest in the home half of the first, junior pitcher Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) followed with a solo home run in the next at bat as the Eagles took a 3-2 lead.

The top-seeded Eagles (41-10) tacked on two more tallies in the second frame as Fair’s sacrifice fly gave USI a 4-2 lead before a two-out, RBI-single by senior designated player Katie Back (Indianapolis, Indiana) put USI in front, 5-2, two batters later.

Maryville, however, scored twice in the third inning and once more in the fifth to tie the contest at 5-5.

Freshman pitcher Hailey Gotshall (Lucerne, Indiana), who entered the game in relief of Goodin, hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give USI a 6-5 lead. The Eagles tacked on three more in bottom of the sixth as a two-run double by Fair and an RBI-single by Gotshall gave the Eagles plenty of cushion to secure their 10th straight win and 29th in their last 31 games.

Gotshall (8-0) got the win in the circle as she scattered three hits and a run across 4 2/3 innings of work. She finished with five strikeouts.

USI returns to action Sunday at 10 a.m. when it takes on No. 4-seeded Lindenwood University in the semifinals of the GLVC Tournament. If the Eagles are victorious, they will play in the GLVC Championship Sunday at 3 p.m.

