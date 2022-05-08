Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Fair & Gotshall lead USI Softball to opening round win in GLVC Tournament

Eagles face Lindenwood, Sunday morning at 10
USI Softball
USI Softball(wfie)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana sophomore first baseman Lexi Fair (Greenwood, Indiana) went a combined 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBI as the No. 15 Screaming Eagles defeated Maryville University, 9-5, in the opening round of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Softball Championship Tournament Saturday afternoon as the EastSide Centre.

Fair had a two-run bomb in the bottom of the first frame to tie the score at 2-2, a sacrifice fly in the second, and a two-run double in the sixth as USI rallied from a 2-0 deficit before turning away a Maryville rally with four unanswered tallies.

Maryville (17-25), the No. 8 seed in the tournament, struck first in the top of the first inning as the Saints capitalized on a pair of USI errors to take a 2-0 lead.

After Fair’s home run tied the contest in the home half of the first, junior pitcher Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) followed with a solo home run in the next at bat as the Eagles took a 3-2 lead.

The top-seeded Eagles (41-10) tacked on two more tallies in the second frame as Fair’s sacrifice fly gave USI a 4-2 lead before a two-out, RBI-single by senior designated player Katie Back (Indianapolis, Indiana) put USI in front, 5-2, two batters later.

Maryville, however, scored twice in the third inning and once more in the fifth to tie the contest at 5-5.

Freshman pitcher Hailey Gotshall (Lucerne, Indiana), who entered the game in relief of Goodin, hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give USI a 6-5 lead. The Eagles tacked on three more in bottom of the sixth as a two-run double by Fair and an RBI-single by Gotshall gave the Eagles plenty of cushion to secure their 10th straight win and 29th in their last 31 games.

Gotshall (8-0) got the win in the circle as she scattered three hits and a run across 4 2/3 innings of work. She finished with five strikeouts.

USI returns to action Sunday at 10 a.m. when it takes on No. 4-seeded Lindenwood University in the semifinals of the GLVC Tournament. If the Eagles are victorious, they will play in the GLVC Championship Sunday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
KWC Baseball gets Senior Day Split with Ashland
USI Baseball Stuns Indianapolis, with Doubleheader Sweep
Eagles Nest: USI basketball breakdown
USI Men’s Golf Takes 10th at NCAA Regional
Aces softball
UE Softball Splits Saturday Doubleheader with Valparaiso