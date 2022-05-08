Birthday Club
EPD’s SWAT Challenge held in Downtown Evansville

Newscast recording
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The eighth annual SWAT Challenge took place Saturday along Riverside Drive.

It’s the area’s only urban 5K obstacle race. It included more than 20 obstacles, like ammo can carries, tire flips, and climbing walls.

SWAT Member Ben Brasher says the race is a great way to encourage the community to come together, and that includes high school students who helped build some of the obstacles.

“Our pride and joy behind us is the death star, which was made by the students at North High School. In fact, they’ve helped fashion several obstacles for us. This year, they built us a set of pull up bars. This started eight years ago to help us supplement training, equipment, all the things we need to have successful, peaceful outcomes to crisis events in the city,” said Officer Brasher.

He says they’ve raised several thousand dollars, and the money is used for equipment and training, for the EPD SWAT unit.

