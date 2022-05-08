EPD investigating reported stabbing at Arrowhead Motel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms police responded to a reported stabbing on Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch says this occurred at the Arrowhead Motel, which is located on the 2000 block of North Fares Avenue.

According to the Evansville Police Department, one man was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

EPD officials say a man is now in custody in reference to the stabbing.

We will update this story once more information is available.

