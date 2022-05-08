Birthday Club
Boonville Academic Team wins at state

Boonville High School Academic Team
Boonville High School Academic Team(Jillian Miller)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville High School’s Academic Team got to have a ride on a fire truck through the town square Saturday evening.

It was to celebrate their Class 2 win at the state competition at Purdue.

The team tells us they answered 19 out of 25 questions correctly, which was the highest score in the state out any of the teams competing, in any class.

The team includes Seniors Noah Gordon, Keegan Bassett, and Emeigh Thomas, and Junior Jillian Miller. They are coached by Rachel Reed.

Boonville High School Academic Team
Boonville High School Academic Team(Jillian Miller)

