Big warm-up on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a beautiful Mother’s Day across the Tri-State with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s! Those temperatures will fall back out of the 70s and through the 60s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 50s by the end of the night with just a few thin clouds overhead.

A line of clouds will pass over our region late Monday morning through about midday, but I doubt those clouds will produce any rain, and sunny skies will return in the afternoon. Monday will be a little breezy with winds blowing in from the south-southeast at around 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph. That will push warmer air up from the south, sending our temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s Monday afternoon.

As that flow of warm air continues, our temperatures will surge through the middle of the week, bringing us the hottest stretch of weather so far this year! High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week, and possibly our first 90° temperature of the year with highs expected to reach the low 90s. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90° Thursday, then mid to upper 80s again Friday.

Tuesday through Friday looks mostly sunny and dry, but a cold front will approach our region Saturday and move through the Tri-State Sunday. That will bring us some scattered rain chances and cooler temperatures for the weekend.

