Astound Broadband says services restored to nearly all originally impacted customers

By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Astound Broadband officials sent a new statement to 14 News Saturday, and they say work continues around the clock to restore services that were impacted during the switch from Wow!.

As we reported this week, thousands of customers, including businesses, have been impacted.

Astound officials tell us services are being restored to nearly all customers originally impacted.

“Services are being restored to nearly all customers originally impacted. Our engineers continue to re-establish authorization to the remaining customer devices and restoration of remaining services will continue. The team has been and continues to work diligently around the clock to resolve the issue. Our customers are our top priority. We take very seriously our role in delivering quality services to our customers and we will continue to work tirelessly to resolve the issue and make it right.”

In a previous statement, they told us customers will be credited for the time they were without service.

