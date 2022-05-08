Birthday Club
Animal rescue closing; non-profit helping, but fosters needed

Dogs needing placement
Dogs needing placement(It Takes A Village)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village is helping an animal rescue that is is closing.

They say placement is needed for all of their animals by May 28.

If you would like to help by fostering, you can complete an application at itvrescue.org.

If you have an approved application already in place, email us at info@itvrescue.org

You can see pictures of some of the animals below.

