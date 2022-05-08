Animal rescue closing; non-profit helping, but fosters needed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village is helping an animal rescue that is is closing.

They say placement is needed for all of their animals by May 28.

If you would like to help by fostering, you can complete an application at itvrescue.org.

If you have an approved application already in place, email us at info@itvrescue.org

You can see pictures of some of the animals below.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.