Warming Trend Begins Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The upcoming forecast will feature an extensive warming trend along with the driest stretch of the year. High temps will trade just below record highs in the middle of next week.

Stubborn clouds gave way to some sun Saturday afternoon as highs temps reached the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, clear skies and colder as low temps drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps ascend into the low to mid-70s. Sunday night, mostly clear and not as chilly as lows drop into the mid-50s.

Monday, sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the lower 80s. Monday night, mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s.

