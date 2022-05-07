Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Warming Trend Begins Sunday

5/6 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
5/6 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The upcoming forecast will feature an extensive warming trend along with the driest stretch of the year.  High temps will trade just below record highs in the middle of next week.

Stubborn clouds gave way to some sun Saturday afternoon as highs temps reached the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, clear skies and colder as low temps drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps ascend into the low to mid-70s. Sunday night, mostly clear and not as chilly as lows drop into the mid-50s.

Monday, sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the lower 80s. Monday night, mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

5/6 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
5/6 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast
Clearing and warming trend begins
14 First Alert 5/6 - Midday
14 First Alert 5/6 - Midday
Dawson Springs getting $161K to help with tornado recovery
Dawson Springs getting $161K to help with tornado recovery